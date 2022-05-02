Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
Author Topic: Andy Carroll released  (Read 290 times)
Bob End and his Sexy Bitch
« on: May 02, 2022, 03:56:08 PM »
 33 years old..
Squarewheelbike
« Reply #1 on: May 02, 2022, 08:55:01 PM »
Guessing what you're hinting at is, "should we?"
Bob End and his Sexy Bitch
« Reply #2 on: May 02, 2022, 10:54:25 PM »
Quote from: Squarewheelbike on May 02, 2022, 08:55:01 PM
Guessing what you're hinting at is, "should we?"

Just as a conversation starter.  :nige: :nige: On here  :nige:

We all know his glass legs and attitude, but hes a bloody nuisance and is he better than what we have?
kippers
« Reply #3 on: Yesterday at 08:41:27 AM »
He's definitely better than what we have.....right now.
calamity
« Reply #4 on: Yesterday at 09:34:09 AM »
Think for probably at least the last 8 years he's been the stereotypical "super-sub".

Throw him on last 10-15mins to wreak havoc in the box.

Don't think I'd want him here but he'd probably fit within the 'Boro with the amount of times we get the ball wide in good positions, but then have no option in the middle other than midgets who get shorter when they jump. Imagine him in the side vs Hull for example.
Minge
« Reply #5 on: Yesterday at 11:31:59 PM »
Pay as you play , and its a yes from me
headset
« Reply #6 on: Today at 07:05:44 AM »
if we stay down I would have him on a pay as you play only, but I do think someone will offer him some kind of contract  - apart from being a Geordie he is a nuisance in the opposition box and does still get the odd goal or two so worth a punt from the bench
Winston
« Reply #7 on: Today at 09:17:35 AM »
I'd like to see him

But it makes zero sense to sign him
Bob End and his Sexy Bitch
« Reply #8 on: Today at 10:05:14 AM »
Quote from: Winston on Today at 09:17:35 AM
I'd like to see him

But it makes zero sense to sign him

 :nige: Correct

That article mentions he still lives near London, which is a problem. Tbh, on his day hes unplayable, but his day is once a year
