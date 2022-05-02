Welcome,
May 04, 2022, 10:33:41 AM
ComeOnBoro.com
Andy Carroll released
Author
Andy Carroll released (Read 290 times)
Bob End and his Sexy Bitch
Andy Carroll released
«
on:
May 02, 2022, 03:56:08 PM »
33 years old ..
Squarewheelbike
Re: Andy Carroll released
«
Reply #1 on:
May 02, 2022, 08:55:01 PM »
Guessing what you're hinting at is, "should we?"
Bob End and his Sexy Bitch
Re: Andy Carroll released
«
Reply #2 on:
May 02, 2022, 10:54:25 PM »
Quote from: Squarewheelbike on May 02, 2022, 08:55:01 PM
Guessing what you're hinting at is, "should we?"
Just as a conversation starter.
On here
We all know his glass legs and attitude, but hes a bloody nuisance and is he better than what we have?
kippers
Re: Andy Carroll released
«
Reply #3 on:
Yesterday
at 08:41:27 AM »
He's definitely better than what we have.....right now.
calamity
Re: Andy Carroll released
«
Reply #4 on:
Yesterday
at 09:34:09 AM »
Think for probably at least the last 8 years he's been the stereotypical "super-sub".
Throw him on last 10-15mins to wreak havoc in the box.
Don't think I'd want him here but he'd probably fit within the 'Boro with the amount of times we get the ball wide in good positions, but then have no option in the middle other than midgets who get shorter when they jump. Imagine him in the side vs Hull for example.
Minge
Re: Andy Carroll released
«
Reply #5 on:
Yesterday
at 11:31:59 PM »
Pay as you play , and its a yes from me
headset
Re: Andy Carroll released
«
Reply #6 on:
Today
at 07:05:44 AM »
if we stay down I would have him on a pay as you play only, but I do think someone will offer him some kind of contract - apart from being a Geordie he is a nuisance in the opposition box and does still get the odd goal or two so worth a punt from the bench
Winston
Re: Andy Carroll released
«
Reply #7 on:
Today
at 09:17:35 AM »
I'd like to see him
But it makes zero sense to sign him
Bob End and his Sexy Bitch
Re: Andy Carroll released
«
Reply #8 on:
Today
at 10:05:14 AM »
Quote from: Winston on
Today
at 09:17:35 AM
I'd like to see him
But it makes zero sense to sign him
Correct
That article mentions he still lives near London, which is a problem. Tbh, on his day hes unplayable, but his day is once a year
