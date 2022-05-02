calamity

Offline



Posts: 8 550



Crabamity





Posts: 8 550Crabamity

Re: Andy Carroll released « Reply #4 on: Yesterday at 09:34:09 AM » Think for probably at least the last 8 years he's been the stereotypical "super-sub".



Throw him on last 10-15mins to wreak havoc in the box.



Don't think I'd want him here but he'd probably fit within the 'Boro with the amount of times we get the ball wide in good positions, but then have no option in the middle other than midgets who get shorter when they jump. Imagine him in the side vs Hull for example.