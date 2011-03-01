Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
Andy Carroll released
 33 years old..
Guessing what you're hinting at is, "should we?"
Guessing what you're hinting at is, "should we?"
Guessing what you're hinting at is, "should we?"

Just as a conversation starter.  :nige: :nige: On here  :nige:

We all know his glass legs and attitude, but hes a bloody nuisance and is he better than what we have?
He's definitely better than what we have.....right now.
Think for probably at least the last 8 years he's been the stereotypical "super-sub".

Throw him on last 10-15mins to wreak havoc in the box.

Don't think I'd want him here but he'd probably fit within the 'Boro with the amount of times we get the ball wide in good positions, but then have no option in the middle other than midgets who get shorter when they jump. Imagine him in the side vs Hull for example.
