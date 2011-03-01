Welcome,
Andy Carroll released
Topic: Andy Carroll released (Read 201 times)
Bob End and his Sexy Bitch
Andy Carroll released
33 years old ..
Squarewheelbike
Re: Andy Carroll released
Guessing what you're hinting at is, "should we?"
Bob End and his Sexy Bitch
Re: Andy Carroll released
Quote from: Squarewheelbike on
Yesterday
at 08:55:01 PM
Guessing what you're hinting at is, "should we?"
Just as a conversation starter.
On here
We all know his glass legs and attitude, but hes a bloody nuisance and is he better than what we have?
kippers
Re: Andy Carroll released
He's definitely better than what we have.....right now.
calamity
Crabamity
Re: Andy Carroll released
Think for probably at least the last 8 years he's been the stereotypical "super-sub".
Throw him on last 10-15mins to wreak havoc in the box.
Don't think I'd want him here but he'd probably fit within the 'Boro with the amount of times we get the ball wide in good positions, but then have no option in the middle other than midgets who get shorter when they jump. Imagine him in the side vs Hull for example.
