Author Topic: Andy Carroll released  (Read 107 times)
Bob End and his Sexy Bitch
« on: Yesterday at 03:56:08 PM »
 33 years old..
Squarewheelbike
« Reply #1 on: Yesterday at 08:55:01 PM »
Guessing what you're hinting at is, "should we?"
Bob End and his Sexy Bitch
« Reply #2 on: Yesterday at 10:54:25 PM »
Quote from: Squarewheelbike on Yesterday at 08:55:01 PM
Guessing what you're hinting at is, "should we?"

Just as a conversation starter.  :nige: :nige: On here  :nige:

We all know his glass legs and attitude, but hes a bloody nuisance and is he better than what we have?
