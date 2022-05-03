calamity

Offline



Posts: 8 550



Crabamity





Posts: 8 550Crabamity

Re: Fulham v Luton this afty « Reply #3 on: Today at 09:31:34 AM » We just have to get there first.



We've started scoring goals again so I think we'd have a good chance in the playoffs. We struggle against teams that sit in and can't imagine Bournemouth, Forest sitting in. So an open game plays to our strengths.