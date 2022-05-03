Welcome,
Guest
. Please
login
or
register
.
May 03, 2022, 02:39:39 PM
News:
SIGN UP FOR AN ACCOUNT HERE...
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
ComeOnBoro.com
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
Fulham v Luton this afty
Pages: [
1
]
Go Down
« previous
next »
Author
Topic: Fulham v Luton this afty (Read 175 times)
0 Members and 2 Guests are viewing this topic.
Pigeon droppings
Offline
Posts: 491
Fulham v Luton this afty
«
on:
Yesterday
at 01:48:44 PM »
C'mon Luton! If Fulham haven't confirmed they're league champions by the end of today, it'll make them try like fooooooook on Satdee against Sheff U!
Logged
calamity
Offline
Posts: 8 550
Crabamity
Re: Fulham v Luton this afty
«
Reply #1 on:
Yesterday
at 09:48:41 PM »
Cant accuse Fulham of switching off, 7-0
Logged
kippers
Online
Posts: 3 217
Re: Fulham v Luton this afty
«
Reply #2 on:
Today
at 08:43:02 AM »
Luton must be in bits now. It's there for the taking.
Thing is, I dont fancy us in the playoffs.
Logged
calamity
Offline
Posts: 8 550
Crabamity
Re: Fulham v Luton this afty
«
Reply #3 on:
Today
at 09:31:34 AM »
We just have to get there first.
We've started scoring goals again so I think we'd have a good chance in the playoffs. We struggle against teams that sit in and can't imagine Bournemouth, Forest sitting in. So an open game plays to our strengths.
Logged
Pages: [
1
]
Go Up
« previous
next »
Jump to:
Please select a destination:
-----------------------------
ComeOnBoro.com
-----------------------------
=> ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
1 Hour
1 Day
1 Week
1 Month
Forever
Login with username, password and session length
Powered by SMF 1.1.11
|
SMF © 2006-2009, Simple Machines LLC
Loading...