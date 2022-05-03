Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
Author Topic: Fulham v Luton this afty  (Read 175 times)
Yesterday at 01:48:44 PM
C'mon Luton!  If Fulham haven't confirmed they're league champions by the end of today, it'll make them try like fooooooook on Satdee against Sheff U!
Yesterday at 09:48:41 PM
Cant accuse Fulham of switching off, 7-0  mick
Today at 08:43:02 AM
Luton must be in bits now. It's there for the taking.
Thing is, I dont fancy us in the playoffs.
Today at 09:31:34 AM
We just have to get there first.

We've started scoring goals again so I think we'd have a good chance in the playoffs. We struggle against teams that sit in and can't imagine Bournemouth, Forest sitting in. So an open game plays to our strengths.
