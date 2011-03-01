Welcome,
Guest
. Please
login
or
register
.
May 03, 2022, 08:01:02 PM
News:
SIGN UP FOR AN ACCOUNT HERE...
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
ComeOnBoro.com
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
Marske v Stockton game non league soapy bubble!!
Pages: [
1
]
Go Down
« previous
next »
Author
Topic: Marske v Stockton game non league soapy bubble!! (Read 373 times)
0 Members and 3 Guests are viewing this topic.
headset
Offline
Posts: 5 154
Marske v Stockton game non league soapy bubble!!
«
on:
Yesterday
at 09:22:24 AM »
some bank holiday toe to toe football violence on the local non-league scene.
Stockton having it with the Seasiders!
https://www.gazettelive.co.uk/news/teesside-news/parents-seen-lifting-children-over-23837382
Logged
Bob End and his Sexy Bitch
Offline
Posts: 17 653
Re: Marske v Stockton game non league soapy bubble!!
«
Reply #1 on:
Yesterday
at 03:54:29 PM »
Wonder if my mate has raw knuckles or a shiner? Him and his mates go everywhere with them and will certainly accommodate you if you feel like a bit
Logged
calamity
Offline
Posts: 8 550
Crabamity
Re: Marske v Stockton game non league soapy bubble!!
«
Reply #2 on:
Yesterday
at 09:50:54 PM »
Played in the Teesside league years ago against Stockton when they first reformed. Used to get a few ex boro hooligans watching them, those with banning orders. Remember seeing that fellar arrested at an England game Oates something maybe?
Logged
Snoozy
Offline
Posts: 632
Re: Marske v Stockton game non league soapy bubble!!
«
Reply #3 on:
Yesterday
at 11:03:21 PM »
Quote from: calamity on
Yesterday
at 09:50:54 PM
Played in the Teesside league years ago against Stockton when they first reformed. Used to get a few ex boro hooligans watching them, those with banning orders. Remember seeing that fellar arrested at an England game Oates something maybe?
Oathead
Logged
Bob End and his Sexy Bitch
Offline
Posts: 17 653
Re: Marske v Stockton game non league soapy bubble!!
«
Reply #4 on:
Today
at 04:47:15 PM »
My mate didn't get his ass out of bed this morning after a weekend of alcohol madness. Must have been seriously heavy
Logged
Pages: [
1
]
Go Up
« previous
next »
Jump to:
Please select a destination:
-----------------------------
ComeOnBoro.com
-----------------------------
=> ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
1 Hour
1 Day
1 Week
1 Month
Forever
Login with username, password and session length
Powered by SMF 1.1.11
|
SMF © 2006-2009, Simple Machines LLC
Loading...