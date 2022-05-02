Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
Author Topic: Man Utd boss Erik ten Hag wants James Ward Prowse  (Read 128 times)
in 75 million pound deal - I didn't see that connection but it's a good shout - a sort of under-the-radar type signing a decent player with a cracking set play/free kick record for the Saints. A decent shout i will have to say that

maybe the 150 million that the hammers have put on declan rice will scare clubs off.


I think any Saints player would find it hard to turn a big top 6 move down - that said Matt le tissier often did by all accounts - so the is hope for any Saints fans monkey


https://www.thesun.co.uk/sport/football/18426610/james-ward-prowse-man-utd-erik-ten-hag/

 
Wrong club for the lad .
City should of bought him instead of grealish.

Right now arsenal would be a better fit
