Man Utd boss Erik ten Hag wants James Ward Prowse



maybe the 150 million that the hammers have put on declan rice will scare clubs off.





I think any Saints player would find it hard to turn a big top 6 move down - that said Matt le tissier often did by all accounts - so the is hope for any Saints fans





in 75 million pound deal - I didn't see that connection but it's a good shout - a sort of under-the-radar type signing a decent player with a cracking set play/free kick record for the Saints. A decent shout i will have to say that

maybe the 150 million that the hammers have put on declan rice will scare clubs off.

I think any Saints player would find it hard to turn a big top 6 move down - that said Matt le tissier often did by all accounts - so the is hope for any Saints fans