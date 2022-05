headset

It will be some story that if they can get them back into the football league at some point.



For now, they will be just happy to have their football club back.



A good story for football - they've followed the german model of football ownership.





https://www.thesun.co.uk/sport/18431142/bury-fans-buy-club-gigg-lane-efl-expulsion/



