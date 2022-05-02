headset

Gareth Ainsworth on shortlist to replace Tony Mowbray



I think Mowbray has done a decent job and Blackburn but equally, he has more than enough time in the job and the way then and QPR dropped like a stone out of the top 6. I can understand why the writing is on the wall for the two managers of Blackburn & QPR



One thing you've got to give Mowbray enormous amounts of credit for is finding footballing gems and then turning them into valuable players/cash assets. He's done that at both boro and Blackburn to be fair.



his CV means he should pick another club up in football if he fancies staying in the game.



