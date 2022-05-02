headset

Super Sunday bet for the 4.30 kick off « on: Yesterday at 03:04:08 PM »



will moysey ring the changes with one eye on Europe.



With Tottenham winning -- arsenal will/could need a win here.



I'm going goals in this one this afternoon.





E Smith-Rowe to score 1st Arsenal to win 3-1.



Rice to score anytime for the hammers





still, 0-0 between Everton & Chelsea let's see how that one ends today.



it is looking like Leeds or Everton for the drop - I will take that if boro is still a championship club next season





https://www.thesun.co.uk/sport/18414357/arsenal-win-top-four-west-ham/

headset

Re: Super Sunday bet for the 4.30 kick off « Reply #1 on: Yesterday at 03:09:05 PM » and as I send that post the scousers have scored.



that man Richarlison who embarrassed himself last week in the Merseyside derby notches today.



the dirties will be sweating at this result and it could get tight at the bottom for the drop with an Everton win

headset

Re: Super Sunday bet for the 4.30 kick off « Reply #2 on: Yesterday at 03:50:00 PM »



a massive 3 pts if they manage to pull the win off here







https://www.thesun.co.uk/sport/football/18430405/richarlison-flare-everton-chelsea-crowd/





he will get into bother for lobbing the flare into the crowd if it's hit anyone - could have burnt them...a massive 3 pts if they manage to pull the win off here

headset

Re: Super Sunday bet for the 4.30 kick off « Reply #5 on: Yesterday at 04:19:09 PM » good luck fella - go for it - the funny team west ham like can do it when they want too.



the minds will be on Europe for me - so I think you'll get your win -

headset

Re: Super Sunday bet for the 4.30 kick off « Reply #6 on: Today at 09:25:32 AM » ... I hope you never bottled it and cashed out! A big win ben lad well done and good punting with that tricky treble... I hope you never bottled it and cashed out!