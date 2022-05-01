not a lover of the 2 London clubs. but it is another chance for headset to have a good at the bookies
will moysey ring the changes with one eye on Europe.
With Tottenham winning -- arsenal will/could need a win here.
I'm going goals in this one this afternoon.
E Smith-Rowe to score 1st Arsenal to win 3-1.
Rice to score anytime for the hammers
still, 0-0 between Everton & Chelsea let's see how that one ends today.
it is looking like Leeds or Everton for the drop - I will take that if boro is still a championship club next season