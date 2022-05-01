headset

Super Sunday bet for the 4.30 kick off



will moysey ring the changes with one eye on Europe.



With Tottenham winning -- arsenal will/could need a win here.



I'm going goals in this one this afternoon.





E Smith-Rowe to score 1st Arsenal to win 3-1.



Rice to score anytime for the hammers





still, 0-0 between Everton & Chelsea let's see how that one ends today.



it is looking like Leeds or Everton for the drop - I will take that if boro is still a championship club next season





https://www.thesun.co.uk/sport/18414357/arsenal-win-top-four-west-ham/

