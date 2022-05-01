Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
May 01, 2022
Author Topic: Super Sunday bet for the 4.30 kick off  (Read 89 times)
headset
« on: Today at 03:04:08 PM »
not a lover of the 2 London clubs. but it is another chance for headset to have a good at the bookies monkey

will moysey ring the changes with one eye on Europe.

With Tottenham winning -- arsenal will/could need a win here.

I'm going goals in this one this afternoon.


E Smith-Rowe to score 1st Arsenal to win 3-1.

Rice to score anytime for the hammers


still, 0-0 between Everton & Chelsea let's see how that one ends today.

it is looking like Leeds or Everton for the drop - I will take that if boro is still a championship club next season


https://www.thesun.co.uk/sport/18414357/arsenal-win-top-four-west-ham/
« Reply #1 on: Today at 03:09:05 PM »
and as I send that post the scousers have scored.

that man Richarlison who embarrassed himself last week in the Merseyside derby notches today.

the dirties will be sweating at this result and it could get tight at the bottom for the drop with an Everton win
« Reply #2 on: Today at 03:50:00 PM »
he will get into bother for lobbing the flare into the crowd if it's hit anyone - could have burnt them...

a massive 3 pts if they manage to pull the win off here



https://www.thesun.co.uk/sport/football/18430405/richarlison-flare-everton-chelsea-crowd/
« Reply #3 on: Today at 03:55:25 PM »
changed the bet smith Rowe is on the bench - gone with M Ødegaard now 3-1 Arsenal
« Reply #4 on: Today at 03:56:43 PM »
£20 treble
Everton
Spuds
Arsenal

Offering me a cash out but Ive got balls of granite
« Reply #5 on: Today at 04:19:09 PM »
good luck fella - go for it - the funny team west ham like can do it when they want too.

the minds will be on Europe for me - so I think you'll get your win -
