Welcome,
Guest
. Please
login
or
register
.
May 01, 2022, 09:09:51 PM
News:
SIGN UP FOR AN ACCOUNT HERE...
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
ComeOnBoro.com
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
BOY OH BOY Vladimir Putin has two sons with secret gymnast lover
Pages: [
1
]
Go Down
« previous
next »
Author
Topic: BOY OH BOY Vladimir Putin has two sons with secret gymnast lover (Read 114 times)
0 Members and 1 Guest are viewing this topic.
headset
Offline
Posts: 5 146
BOY OH BOY Vladimir Putin has two sons with secret gymnast lover
«
on:
Today
at 02:51:33 PM »
looking at that photo in the article I'm sure Putin will have enjoyed himself...
and no doubt she took the saying 'bedroom gymnastics' to a whole new level
https://www.thesun.co.uk/news/18429651/vladimir-putin-two-sons-secret-gymnast-lover/
Logged
Squarewheelbike
Offline
Posts: 7 437
Re: BOY OH BOY Vladimir Putin has two sons with secret gymnast lover
«
Reply #1 on:
Today
at 03:34:08 PM »
Fancy that, a head of government with multiple children by multiple women and some of them kept secret? Wouldn't happen here! Oh, hold on!
Logged
headset
Offline
Posts: 5 146
Re: BOY OH BOY Vladimir Putin has two sons with secret gymnast lover
«
Reply #2 on:
Today
at 03:38:03 PM »
unless you bat for the other side - don't tell me you wouldn't pork that - I would be straight in for me dinner
Logged
Squarewheelbike
Offline
Posts: 7 437
Re: BOY OH BOY Vladimir Putin has two sons with secret gymnast lover
«
Reply #3 on:
Today
at 07:22:53 PM »
Quote from: headset on
Today
at 03:38:03 PM
unless you bat for the other side - don't tell me you wouldn't pork that - I would be straight in for me dinner
There's kind of a difference between thinking, "phwoar! I would!" And presenting yourself as a National Leader with impeccable morals!
Logged
Pages: [
1
]
Go Up
« previous
next »
Jump to:
Please select a destination:
-----------------------------
ComeOnBoro.com
-----------------------------
=> ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
1 Hour
1 Day
1 Week
1 Month
Forever
Login with username, password and session length
Powered by SMF 1.1.11
|
SMF © 2006-2009, Simple Machines LLC
Loading...