kippers

Posts: 3 215 Todays game. « on: Today at 03:55:49 PM » We look very tidy. Defence is assured with Dael Fry back...what a player he is.

Howson and McGree have the midfield engine purring.



Impressive.

kippers

Re: Todays game. « Reply #2 on: Today at 04:32:15 PM » Kinnel, at last a decent corner from Tav. 3-0 « Last Edit: Today at 05:14:55 PM by kippers »

kippers

Re: Todays game. « Reply #3 on: Today at 04:53:51 PM » That is a fucking stupid goal to give away. Fuck me.

Bill Buxton

Re: Todays game. « Reply #4 on: Today at 04:55:11 PM » Too much to ask that they kept a clean sheet given that goal difference is absolutely critical.

kippers

Re: Todays game. « Reply #5 on: Today at 05:03:38 PM » You just know Sheff U will draw with Fulham and we will win 1-0.



and no playoffs

Ben G



Re: Todays game. « Reply #6 on: Today at 05:08:13 PM » I think Luton are going to fuck it up tbh.



Logged

Bob End and his Sexy Bitch

Re: Todays game. « Reply #7 on: Today at 07:09:08 PM » Beacons of fucking light. Hope you dont have Preston tickets because full time over ther is going to be jamboree time. How sad to live life so negative. Crack on