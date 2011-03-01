Welcome,
April 30, 2022, 08:27:22 PM
News:
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
ComeOnBoro.com
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
Todays game.
Author
Topic: Todays game.
Westlane_rightwinger
and 6 Guests are viewing this topic.
kippers
Posts: 3 215
Todays game.
«
on:
Today
at 03:55:49 PM »
We look very tidy. Defence is assured with Dael Fry back...what a player he is.
Howson and McGree have the midfield engine purring.
Impressive.
Ben G
Mountain King
Posts: 5 092
Re: Todays game.
«
Reply #1 on:
Today
at 04:04:59 PM »
Decent enough.
Goals are vital so keep it going .
Tory Cunt
kippers
Posts: 3 215
Re: Todays game.
«
Reply #2 on:
Today
at 04:32:15 PM »
Kinnel, at last a decent corner from Tav. 3-0
«
Last Edit:
Today
at 05:14:55 PM by kippers
»
kippers
Posts: 3 215
Re: Todays game.
«
Reply #3 on:
Today
at 04:53:51 PM »
That is a fucking stupid goal to give away. Fuck me.
Bill Buxton
Posts: 5 523
Re: Todays game.
«
Reply #4 on:
Today
at 04:55:11 PM »
Too much to ask that they kept a clean sheet given that goal difference is absolutely critical.
kippers
Posts: 3 215
Re: Todays game.
«
Reply #5 on:
Today
at 05:03:38 PM »
You just know Sheff U will draw with Fulham and we will win 1-0.
and no playoffs
Ben G
Mountain King
Posts: 5 092
Re: Todays game.
«
Reply #6 on:
Today
at 05:08:13 PM »
I think Luton are going to fuck it up tbh.
Tory Cunt
Bob End and his Sexy Bitch
Posts: 17 645
Re: Todays game.
«
Reply #7 on:
Today
at 07:09:08 PM »
Beacons of fucking light. Hope you dont have Preston tickets because full time over ther is going to be jamboree time. How sad to live life so negative. Crack on
kippers
Posts: 3 215
Re: Todays game.
«
Reply #8 on:
Today
at 07:10:47 PM »
plazmuh
Posts: 14 571
Re: Todays game.
«
Reply #9 on:
Today
at 08:00:11 PM »
https://www.skysports.com/football/middlesbrough-vs-stoke-city/447873
