April 30, 2022, 08:27:22 PM
Author Topic: Todays game.
kippers
« on: Today at 03:55:49 PM »
We look very tidy. Defence is assured with Dael Fry back...what a player he is.
 Howson and McGree have the midfield engine purring.

Impressive.
Ben G
Mountain King
« Reply #1 on: Today at 04:04:59 PM »
Decent enough.

Goals are vital so keep it going .
Tory Cunt
kippers
« Reply #2 on: Today at 04:32:15 PM »
Kinnel, at last a decent corner from Tav.  3-0
« Last Edit: Today at 05:14:55 PM by kippers »
kippers
« Reply #3 on: Today at 04:53:51 PM »
That is a fucking stupid goal to give away. Fuck me.
Bill Buxton
« Reply #4 on: Today at 04:55:11 PM »
Too much to ask that they kept a clean sheet given that goal difference is absolutely critical.
kippers
« Reply #5 on: Today at 05:03:38 PM »
You just know Sheff U will draw with Fulham and we will win 1-0.

and no playoffs
Ben G
Mountain King
« Reply #6 on: Today at 05:08:13 PM »
I think Luton are going to fuck it up tbh.

Bob End and his Sexy Bitch
« Reply #7 on: Today at 07:09:08 PM »
Beacons of fucking light. Hope you dont have Preston tickets because full time over ther is going to be jamboree time. How sad to live life so negative. Crack on
kippers
« Reply #8 on: Today at 07:10:47 PM »
 :alf:
plazmuh
« Reply #9 on: Today at 08:00:11 PM »
https://www.skysports.com/football/middlesbrough-vs-stoke-city/447873

 :like:
