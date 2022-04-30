Welcome,
April 30, 2022, 05:11:24 PM
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
ComeOnBoro.com
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
Todays game.
Author
Topic: Todays game.
kippers
Posts: 3 214
Todays game.
Today
at 03:55:49 PM
We look very tidy. Defence is assured with Dael Fry back...what a player he is.
Howson and McGree have the midfield engine purring.
Impressive.
Ben G
Mountain King
Posts: 5 092
Re: Todays game.
Today
at 04:04:59 PM
Decent enough.
Goals are vital so keep it going .
Tory Cunt
kippers
Posts: 3 214
Re: Todays game.
Today
at 04:32:15 PM
Kimmel, at last a decent corner from Tav. 3-0
kippers
Posts: 3 214
Re: Todays game.
Today
at 04:53:51 PM
That is a fucking stupid goal to give away. Fuck me.
Bill Buxton
Posts: 5 523
Re: Todays game.
Today
at 04:55:11 PM
Too much to ask that they kept a clean sheet given that goal difference is absolutely critical.
kippers
Posts: 3 214
Re: Todays game.
Today
at 05:03:38 PM
You just know Sheff U will draw with Fulham and we will win 1-0.
and no playoffs
Ben G
Mountain King
Posts: 5 092
Re: Todays game.
Today
at 05:08:13 PM
I think Luton are going to fuck it up tbh.
