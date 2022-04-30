kippers

Online



Posts: 3 214





Posts: 3 214 Todays game. « on: Today at 03:55:49 PM » We look very tidy. Defence is assured with Dael Fry back...what a player he is.

Howson and McGree have the midfield engine purring.



Impressive. Logged

kippers

Online



Posts: 3 214





Posts: 3 214 Re: Todays game. « Reply #2 on: Today at 04:32:15 PM » Kimmel, at last a decent corner from Tav. 3-0 Logged

kippers

Online



Posts: 3 214





Posts: 3 214 Re: Todays game. « Reply #3 on: Today at 04:53:51 PM » That is a fucking stupid goal to give away. Fuck me. Logged

Bill Buxton

Online



Posts: 5 523





Posts: 5 523 Re: Todays game. « Reply #4 on: Today at 04:55:11 PM » Too much to ask that they kept a clean sheet given that goal difference is absolutely critical. Logged

kippers

Online



Posts: 3 214





Posts: 3 214 Re: Todays game. « Reply #5 on: Today at 05:03:38 PM » You just know Sheff U will draw with Fulham and we will win 1-0.



and no playoffs Logged