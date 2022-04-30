Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
April 30, 2022, 01:30:06 PM
Author Topic: RN submarines have got to be the worst  (Read 8 times)
« on: Today at 01:09:27 PM »
place to conduct WW3 from!  Not just them, but NATO one's and even Rusky one's!

Nuclear war means you're either off to meet Davy Jones, or surfacing to a world made of glass!

Your savings mean nothing as there'll be nowhere to spend it!  There'll be nowhere to go to escape the carnage.  You'll likely be forever walking in a heavily radiated atmosphere, so soon be growing an extra arm...or head!

Personally, I'd rather be vapourised in the flash, or receive instant death in the positive and negative shock waves!

Who would want to survive in a zombified world!

Someone needs to get to poo tin with bad intentions!
