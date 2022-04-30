headset

Liverpool / Man City slip up anyone?!?
« on: April 30, 2022, 10:26:58 AM »



the scousers have a tough one up in Geordie land & likewise, Man City for me also has a toughie against the dirties in the late kickoff.



the neck on the line and taking my poor betting predictions into account - I fancy Leeds for the draw leaving the door open for the redmen to go on & take the title.



after today I can see them both going unbeaten meaning City will lift the title. That Geordie Liverpool game has a good look/watch about it for those that like the prem games.



Sala 1st goal 2-0 Redmen - I will be having a goldie horn on it.



Jack Harrison 1st goal leeds 1 man city 1 - another goldie horn on that.



https://www.thesun.co.uk/sport/18412749/newcastle-away-klopp-banana-skin-liverpool/













Westlane_rightwinger

Fred West ruined my wife





Re: Liverpool / Man City slip up anyone?!?
« Reply #3 on: April 30, 2022, 08:15:59 PM »
More than a whiff of desperation from our plastic scouser. Goal difference slipping away too. Be nice to see the murderers lose it on GD.



Leeds or Everton for the drop as the dingles have remembered how to win games.

headset

Re: Liverpool / Man City slip up anyone?!?
« Reply #4 on: May 01, 2022, 03:16:08 PM »



yes, I might have conceded the quad & title now and, pin my hopes on the cup treble.



I'm hoping for an all English champions league final so will be singing blue moon midweek.



That said Real Madrid are bastards for comebacks in Europe.



I will say City will score at least one goal - so Madrid will effectively need 3 in open play to win it.



Pens are an option of course if my goal prediction comes off. Id fancy Madrid in a penalty shootout



