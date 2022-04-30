another not so couple of tricky games for the two premier league title chasers.
had both these games been away games then yes proper tricky ones for me.
that said both Man City & Liverpool are at home - I cant see dropped points here other than if Man City are suffering a champions league hangover - which could be good news for the redmen!
away from boro, i will also Geordie and Liverpool this weekend
Pep seems a bit concerned in the article below unless he is taking the heat off the team after their failure midweek in Madrid.
Don't worry Pep - you will get it, in the end, would be my thoughts - unless you bail out on city of course.
the won't sack him yet due who would you get to replace him with -
he needs that champions league to dine at the top table of premier league managers who have won both whilst in England for mehttps://www.thesun.co.uk/sport/football/18487761/pep-guardiola-champions-league-man-city/