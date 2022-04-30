Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
Author Topic: Liverpool / Man City slip up anyone?!?  (Read 247 times)
« on: April 30, 2022, 10:26:58 AM »
today's the day for me if it's going to happen.

the scousers have a tough one up in Geordie land & likewise, Man City for me also has a toughie against the dirties in the late kickoff.

the neck on the line and taking my poor betting predictions into account - I fancy Leeds for the draw leaving the door open for the redmen to go on & take the title.

after today I can see them both going unbeaten meaning City will lift the title. That Geordie Liverpool game has a good look/watch about it for those that like the prem games.

Sala 1st goal 2-0 Redmen - I will be having a goldie horn on it.

Jack Harrison 1st goal leeds 1 man city 1 - another goldie horn on that.

https://www.thesun.co.uk/sport/18412749/newcastle-away-klopp-banana-skin-liverpool/
« Reply #1 on: April 30, 2022, 11:35:53 AM »
he has only put Salah on the bench - changed the bet to Diaz 1st goal 2-0  :mido:
« Reply #2 on: April 30, 2022, 07:15:53 PM »
3 nout City.

Leeds can go down here  :mido:
« Reply #3 on: April 30, 2022, 08:15:59 PM »
More than a whiff of desperation from our plastic scouser. Goal difference slipping away too. Be nice to see the murderers lose it on GD.

Leeds or Everton for the drop as the dingles have remembered how to win games.
« Reply #4 on: May 01, 2022, 03:16:08 PM »
monkey

yes, I might have conceded the quad & title now and, pin my hopes on the cup treble.

I'm hoping for an all English champions league final so will be singing blue moon midweek.

That said Real Madrid are bastards for comebacks in Europe.

I will say City will score at least one goal - so Madrid will effectively need 3 in open play to win it.

Pens are an option of course if my goal prediction comes off. Id fancy Madrid in a penalty shootout

im with you on everton and leeds :like:
« Reply #5 on: Today at 05:50:30 AM »
another not so couple of tricky games for the two premier league title chasers.

had both these games been away games then yes proper tricky ones for me.

that said both Man City & Liverpool are at home - I cant see dropped points here other than if Man City are suffering a champions league hangover - which could be good news for the redmen!

away from boro, i will also Geordie and Liverpool this weekend monkey


Pep seems a bit concerned in the article below unless he is taking the heat off the team after their failure midweek in Madrid.

Don't worry Pep - you will get it, in the end, would be my thoughts - unless you bail out on city of course.

the won't sack him yet due who would you get to replace him with -

he needs that champions league to dine at the top table of premier league managers who have won both whilst in England for me

https://www.thesun.co.uk/sport/football/18487761/pep-guardiola-champions-league-man-city/
