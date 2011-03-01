today's the day for me if it's going to happen.
the scousers have a tough one up in Geordie land & likewise, Man City for me also has a toughie against the dirties in the late kickoff.
the neck on the line and taking my poor betting predictions into account - I fancy Leeds for the draw leaving the door open for the redmen to go on & take the title.
after today I can see them both going unbeaten meaning City will lift the title. That Geordie Liverpool game has a good look/watch about it for those that like the prem games.
Sala 1st goal 2-0 Redmen - I will be having a goldie horn on it.
Jack Harrison 1st goal leeds 1 man city 1 - another goldie horn on that.https://www.thesun.co.uk/sport/18412749/newcastle-away-klopp-banana-skin-liverpool/