April 30, 2022, 08:27:09 PM
Liverpool / Man City slip up anyone?
headset
Posts: 5 132


« on: Today at 10:26:58 AM »
today's the day for me if it's going to happen.

the scousers have a tough one up in Geordie land & likewise, Man City for me also has a toughie against the dirties in the late kickoff.

the neck on the line and taking my poor betting predictions into account - I fancy Leeds for the draw leaving the door open for the redmen to go on & take the title.

after today I can see them both going unbeaten meaning City will lift the title. That Geordie Liverpool game has a good look/watch about it for those that like the prem games.

Sala 1st goal 2-0 Redmen - I will be having a goldie horn on it.

Jack Harrison 1st goal leeds 1 man city 1 - another goldie horn on that.

https://www.thesun.co.uk/sport/18412749/newcastle-away-klopp-banana-skin-liverpool/
headset
Posts: 5 132


« Reply #1 on: Today at 11:35:53 AM »
he has only put Salah on the bench - changed the bet to Diaz 1st goal 2-0  :mido:
« Last Edit: Today at 11:39:03 AM by headset » Logged
Bob End and his Sexy Bitch
Posts: 17 645



« Reply #2 on: Today at 07:15:53 PM »
3 nout City.

Leeds can go down here  :mido:
Westlane_rightwinger
Posts: 1 176


Fred West ruined my wife


« Reply #3 on: Today at 08:15:59 PM »
More than a whiff of desperation from our plastic scouser. Goal difference slipping away too. Be nice to see the murderers lose it on GD.

Leeds or Everton for the drop as the dingles have remembered how to win games.
