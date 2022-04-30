Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
April 30, 2022, 01:29:47 PM
Home Help Search Login Register

News: SIGN UP FOR AN ACCOUNT HERE...

Pages: [1]   Go Down
« previous next »
Print
Author Topic: Liverpool / Man City slip up anyone?!?  (Read 80 times)
0 Members and 1 Guest are viewing this topic.
headset
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 5 132


View Profile
« on: Today at 10:26:58 AM »
today's the day for me if it's going to happen.

the scousers have a tough one up in Geordie land & likewise, Man City for me also has a toughie against the dirties in the late kickoff.

the neck on the line and taking my poor betting predictions into account - I fancy Leeds for the draw leaving the door open for the redmen to go on & take the title.

after today I can see them both going unbeaten meaning City will lift the title. That Geordie Liverpool game has a good look/watch about it for those that like the prem games.

Sala 1st goal 2-0 Redmen - I will be having a goldie horn on it.

Jack Harrison 1st goal leeds 1 man city 1 - another goldie horn on that.

https://www.thesun.co.uk/sport/18412749/newcastle-away-klopp-banana-skin-liverpool/
Logged
headset
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 5 132


View Profile
« Reply #1 on: Today at 11:35:53 AM »
he has only put Salah on the bench - changed the bet to Diaz 1st goal 2-0  :mido:
« Last Edit: Today at 11:39:03 AM by headset » Logged
Pages: [1]   Go Up
Print
« previous next »
Jump to:  



Login with username, password and session length

Powered by MySQL Powered by PHP Powered by SMF 1.1.11 | SMF © 2006-2009, Simple Machines LLC Valid XHTML 1.0! Valid CSS!
 