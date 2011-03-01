Welcome,
Guest
. Please
login
or
register
.
April 30, 2022, 01:29:41 PM
News:
SIGN UP FOR AN ACCOUNT HERE...
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
ComeOnBoro.com
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
Prince Andrew arrives at granddaughters
Pages: [
1
]
Go Down
« previous
next »
Author
Topic: Prince Andrew arrives at granddaughters (Read 79 times)
0 Members and 4 Guests are viewing this topic.
headset
Offline
Posts: 5 132
Prince Andrew arrives at granddaughters
«
on:
Today
at 10:12:30 AM »
christening in £220k Bentley with DOY plate .... it looks like its business as usual for the duke of nonce
he might have lost the title of duke of york but life must go on as the saying goes
nice motor randy andy - is your mam paying for it!
https://www.thesun.co.uk/fabulous/18419193/prince-andrew-christening-doy-plate-bentley/
Logged
Bob End and his Sexy Bitch
Offline
Posts: 17 643
Re: Prince Andrew arrives at granddaughters
«
Reply #1 on:
Today
at 11:10:42 AM »
He isnt a nonce
Logged
headset
Offline
Posts: 5 132
Re: Prince Andrew arrives at granddaughters
«
Reply #2 on:
Today
at 11:17:46 AM »
yes I bet you wouldn't be saying that if he was taking your daughter or granddaughter to MacDonalds for tea tonight in his Bentley
Logged
Pages: [
1
]
Go Up
« previous
next »
Jump to:
Please select a destination:
-----------------------------
ComeOnBoro.com
-----------------------------
=> ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
1 Hour
1 Day
1 Week
1 Month
Forever
Login with username, password and session length
Powered by SMF 1.1.11
|
SMF © 2006-2009, Simple Machines LLC
Loading...