April 30, 2022, 01:29:41 PM
Prince Andrew arrives at granddaughters
headset
Today at 10:12:30 AM
christening in £220k Bentley with DOY plate .... it looks like its business as usual for the duke of nonce monkey

he might have lost the title of duke of york but life must go on as the saying goes

nice motor randy andy - is your mam paying for it! rava



https://www.thesun.co.uk/fabulous/18419193/prince-andrew-christening-doy-plate-bentley/
Bob End and his Sexy Bitch
Reply #1 on: Today at 11:10:42 AM
He isnt a nonce 
headset
Reply #2 on: Today at 11:17:46 AM
monkey

yes I bet you wouldn't be saying that if he was taking your daughter or granddaughter to MacDonalds for tea tonight in his Bentley mcl
