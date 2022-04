headset

Posts: 5 126 headsets weekend moneyspinner « on: Today at 07:23:42 AM »





as usual, a couple of nags e/w to get the day underway!





14.10 - Goodwood - Later Darling.







15.00 - Newmarket - Tis Marvellous.









now for this weekend's 2 trickies





Championship x3 draws



blackburn v bournemouth



coventry v huddersfield



notts forest v swansea.









Premier League - 1 of each result



Aston Villa V Norwich - home win



Southampton V Crystal Palace - away win



Watford V Burnely - draw.









Happy punting on this bank holiday Saturday

















