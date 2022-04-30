Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
April 30, 2022, 09:17:52 AM
Home Help Search Login Register

News: SIGN UP FOR AN ACCOUNT HERE...

Pages: [1]   Go Down
« previous next »
Print
Author Topic: Chris Wilder reveals recruitment  (Read 79 times)
0 Members and 1 Guest are viewing this topic.
headset
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 5 126


View Profile
« on: Today at 06:43:36 AM »
interesting article and comments on the intensity side of things and how the championship is high-end and well above many countries' leagues when it comes to the intensity side of football

I always thought that was the case over some countries - you often get a gauge of things when you watch the national teams play even though a lot of top players ply their trade in Europe/England.

It will be interesting to see if Martin Payero will be part of next year's plans at Boro whatever league we find ourselves in.

I think Wilder has already touched on the fact whatever league we find ourselves in - the will be a fair few comings and, goings during the summer. Something I agree will need to happen for us to kick on

We need a win today to keep the last day dream alive despite the fact last nights result was kick in the teeth. The weather looks like it could be a decent day lets hope the Riverside is loud and proud for 90 minutes.

 With of course a Boro win backed by a big crowd.


2-1 Boro is my forecast.

Oh, Wilder said he fucking loves Paddy McNair .........


CMON BORO ! :mido:


https://www.gazettelive.co.uk/sport/football/transfer-news/chris-wilder-middlesbrough-recruitment-abroad-23828650
« Last Edit: Today at 06:45:51 AM by headset » Logged
Pages: [1]   Go Up
Print
« previous next »
Jump to:  



Login with username, password and session length

Powered by MySQL Powered by PHP Powered by SMF 1.1.11 | SMF © 2006-2009, Simple Machines LLC Valid XHTML 1.0! Valid CSS!
 