ComeOnBoro.com Message Board

ComeOnBoro.com

ComeOnBoro.com Message Board

Chris Wilder reveals recruitment Pages: [1] Go Down « previous next » Author Topic: Chris Wilder reveals recruitment (Read 79 times) 0 Members and 1 Guest are viewing this topic. headset

Offline



Posts: 5 126





Posts: 5 126 Chris Wilder reveals recruitment « on: Today at 06:43:36 AM »



I always thought that was the case over some countries - you often get a gauge of things when you watch the national teams play even though a lot of top players ply their trade in Europe/England.



It will be interesting to see if Martin Payero will be part of next year's plans at Boro whatever league we find ourselves in.



I think Wilder has already touched on the fact whatever league we find ourselves in - the will be a fair few comings and, goings during the summer. Something I agree will need to happen for us to kick on



We need a win today to keep the last day dream alive despite the fact last nights result was kick in the teeth. The weather looks like it could be a decent day lets hope the Riverside is loud and proud for 90 minutes.



With of course a Boro win backed by a big crowd.





2-1 Boro is my forecast.



Oh, Wilder said he fucking loves Paddy McNair .........





CMON BORO !





https://www.gazettelive.co.uk/sport/football/transfer-news/chris-wilder-middlesbrough-recruitment-abroad-23828650





interesting article and comments on the intensity side of things and how the championship is high-end and well above many countries' leagues when it comes to the intensity side of footballI always thought that was the case over some countries - you often get a gauge of things when you watch the national teams play even though a lot of top players ply their trade in Europe/England.It will be interesting to see if Martin Payero will be part of next year's plans at Boro whatever league we find ourselves in.I think Wilder has already touched on the fact whatever league we find ourselves in - the will be a fair few comings and, goings during the summer. Something I agree will need to happen for us to kick onWe need a win today to keep the last day dream alive despite the fact last nights result was kick in the teeth. The weather looks like it could be a decent day lets hope the Riverside is loud and proud for 90 minutes.With of course a Boro win backed by a big crowd.2-1 Boro is my forecast.Oh, Wilder said he fucking loves Paddy McNair .........CMON BORO ! « Last Edit: Today at 06:45:51 AM by headset » Logged Pages: [1] Go Up « previous next » Jump to: Please select a destination: ----------------------------- ComeOnBoro.com ----------------------------- => ComeOnBoro.com Message Board

