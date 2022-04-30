interesting article and comments on the intensity side of things and how the championship is high-end and well above many countries' leagues when it comes to the intensity side of football
I always thought that was the case over some countries - you often get a gauge of things when you watch the national teams play even though a lot of top players ply their trade in Europe/England.
It will be interesting to see if Martin Payero will be part of next year's plans at Boro whatever league we find ourselves in.
I think Wilder has already touched on the fact whatever league we find ourselves in - the will be a fair few comings and, goings during the summer. Something I agree will need to happen for us to kick on
We need a win today to keep the last day dream alive despite the fact last nights result was kick in the teeth. The weather looks like it could be a decent day lets hope the Riverside is loud and proud for 90 minutes.
With of course a Boro win backed by a big crowd.
2-1 Boro is my forecast.
Oh, Wilder said he fucking loves Paddy McNair .........
CMON BORO ! https://www.gazettelive.co.uk/sport/football/transfer-news/chris-wilder-middlesbrough-recruitment-abroad-23828650