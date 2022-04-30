Welcome,
April 30, 2022, 01:11:01 AM
News:
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
ComeOnBoro.com
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
Porno MP is............
Author
Topic: Porno MP is............ (Read 118 times)
Pigeon droppings
Posts: 487
Porno MP is............
Yesterday
at 04:09:17 PM
Neil Parish!
No sympathy for him, but the rest of his family must be mortified!
Squarewheelbike
Posts: 7 434
Re: Porno MP is............
Yesterday
at 06:11:17 PM
Quote from: Pigeon droppings on
Yesterday
at 04:09:17 PM
Neil Parish!
No sympathy for him, but the rest of his family must be mortified!
Guessing his excuse will be he innocently googled Angela Raynor and that popped up!
Pigeon droppings
Posts: 487
Re: Porno MP is............
Yesterday
at 06:16:49 PM
Well something will have CERTAINLY "popped up"!
Squarewheelbike
Posts: 7 434
Re: Porno MP is............
Yesterday
at 10:01:08 PM
On the Daily Heil website, reminded of the Little Britain sketches!
Gingerpig
Posts: 1 064
Re: Porno MP is............
Yesterday
at 10:29:36 PM
he might of been watching footy ....we all get the dodgy pop ups
The Anti fascists of today are the fascists of tomorrow
