April 29, 2022, 04:16:09 PM
Topic: Time for Sunderland promotion
Bob End and his Sexy Bitch
« on: Today at 01:35:15 PM »
https://www.bbc.co.uk/sport/football/league-one/table

Have they had enough time on the naughty step? I always liked derbies
gizboro68
« Reply #1 on: Today at 01:40:13 PM »
Quote from: Bob End and his Sexy Bitch on Today at 01:35:15 PM
Never!The further they drop down the leagues the better!!! :homer:
Bob End and his Sexy Bitch
« Reply #2 on: Today at 04:04:23 PM »
Quote from: gizboro68 on Today at 01:40:13 PM
Quote from: Bob End and his Sexy Bitch on Today at 01:35:15 PM
Never!The further they drop down the leagues the better!!! :homer:

When the lottery first started I remember saying to a Mackem that if I won it, I'd buy Sunderland then put it into voluntary liquidation. He reckoned I was overly vindictive
