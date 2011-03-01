Welcome,
Time for Sunderland promotion
Topic: Time for Sunderland promotion (Read 38 times)
Bob End and his Sexy Bitch
Posts: 17 640
Time for Sunderland promotion
Today
at 01:35:15 PM
https://www.bbc.co.uk/sport/football/league-one/table
Have they had enough time on the naughty step? I always liked derbies
gizboro68
Posts: 79
Re: Time for Sunderland promotion
Today
at 01:40:13 PM
Never!The further they drop down the leagues the better!!!
Bob End and his Sexy Bitch
Posts: 17 640
Re: Time for Sunderland promotion
Today
at 04:04:23 PM
When the lottery first started I remember saying to a Mackem that if I won it, I'd buy Sunderland then put it into voluntary liquidation. He reckoned I was overly vindictive
