Hes certainly got the intelligence and nerve after his 2019 summer. Hell probably get another year out of Jimmy and three from Broad too. Root apart weve nothing in the top four to get excited about.

Id also ditch this stupid notion of having up to three WKT in the side. Baird tow is more then good enough to keep wicket and bat at 5/6.

I agree the best man for the job but equally, it was not the captain that has us sitting bottom of the test rankings.I think we are going through a cycle of not having very good 'test' cricketers on the circuit to pick fromI will say the state of the county cricket playing schedule has not helped matters.I would also have to say our recent performances in tests have been woeful or shite putting it mildly.I like Rob Key and I like what he is saying - so hope it works out for him but he is going to have his work cut out unless he can find some gems that can bat!