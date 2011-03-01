Welcome,
April 30, 2022, 09:17:45 AM
News:
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
ComeOnBoro.com
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
Ben Stokes - what ya reckon?
Author
Topic: Ben Stokes - what ya reckon? (Read 69 times)
Ben G
and 2 Guests are viewing this topic.
Ben G
Mountain King
Posts: 5 089
Ben Stokes - what ya reckon?
«
on:
Yesterday
at 12:04:28 PM »
Hes certainly got the intelligence and nerve after his 2019 summer.
Hell probably get another year out of Jimmy and three from Broad too.
Root apart weve nothing in the top four to get excited about.
Tory Cunt
Ben G
Mountain King
Posts: 5 089
Re: Ben Stokes - what ya reckon?
«
Reply #1 on:
Yesterday
at 12:05:44 PM »
Id also ditch this stupid notion of having up to three WKT in the side.
Baird tow is more then good enough to keep wicket and bat at 5/6.
Tory Cunt
Bob End and his Sexy Bitch
Posts: 17 641
Re: Ben Stokes - what ya reckon?
«
Reply #2 on:
Yesterday
at 01:17:55 PM »
The only choice
headset
Posts: 5 126
Re: Ben Stokes - what ya reckon?
«
Reply #3 on:
Today
at 05:48:17 AM »
I agree the best man for the job but equally, it was not the captain that has us sitting bottom of the test rankings.
I think we are going through a cycle of not having very good 'test' cricketers on the circuit to pick from
I will say the state of the county cricket playing schedule has not helped matters.
I would also have to say our recent performances in tests have been woeful or shite putting it mildly.
I like Rob Key and I like what he is saying - so hope it works out for him but he is going to have his work cut out unless he can find some gems that can bat!
https://www.skysports.com/cricket/news/12123/12600932/rob-key-looking-for-players-with-conviction-as-he-looks-to-change-the-mentality-in-english-test-cricket
MF(c) DOOM
Posts: 4 673
Re: Ben Stokes - what ya reckon?
«
Reply #4 on:
Today
at 07:28:13 AM »
Quote from: headset on
Today
at 05:48:17 AM
I agree the best man for the job but equally, it was not the captain that has us sitting bottom of the test rankings.
I think we are going through a cycle of not having very good 'test' cricketers on the circuit to pick from
I will say the state of the county cricket playing schedule has not helped matters.
I would also have to say our recent performances in tests have been woeful or shite putting it mildly.
I like Rob Key and I like what he is saying - so hope it works out for him but he is going to have his work cut out unless he can find some gems that can bat!
https://www.skysports.com/cricket/news/12123/12600932/rob-key-looking-for-players-with-conviction-as-he-looks-to-change-the-mentality-in-english-test-cricket
I reckon its a bit mad giving the captaincy to a bloke who missed most of last year because his mental health was fragile. Saying that, the only other candidates are at the end of their career and not even picked in the test last series
