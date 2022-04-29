Welcome,
April 29, 2022, 01:13:40 PM
Ben Stokes - what ya reckon?
Author
Topic: Ben Stokes - what ya reckon?
Ben G
Ben Stokes - what ya reckon?
«
on:
Today
at 12:04:28 PM »
Hes certainly got the intelligence and nerve after his 2019 summer.
Hell probably get another year out of Jimmy and three from Broad too.
Root apart weve nothing in the top four to get excited about.
Ben G
Re: Ben Stokes - what ya reckon?
«
Reply #1 on:
Today
at 12:05:44 PM »
Id also ditch this stupid notion of having up to three WKT in the side.
Baird tow is more then good enough to keep wicket and bat at 5/6.
