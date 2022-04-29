Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
Author Topic: Ben Stokes - what ya reckon?  (Read 19 times)
0 Members and 4 Guests are viewing this topic.
« on: Today at 12:04:28 PM »
Hes certainly got the intelligence and nerve after his 2019 summer.

Hell probably get another year out of Jimmy and three from Broad too.

Root apart weve nothing in the top four to get excited about.
« Reply #1 on: Today at 12:05:44 PM »
Id also ditch this stupid notion of having up to three WKT in the side.

Baird tow is more then good enough to keep wicket and bat at 5/6.
Tory Cunt
