April 29, 2022, 09:49:28 AM
David Pruttons Sky Bet Championship predictions
Today at 07:13:50 AM
has us blowing up this weekend with only a draw and picks Sheff Utd to win away at QPR tonight.

let's hope his predictions are as good as my often Weekend tricky trebles - that should see our playoff hopes still alive after this weekend.

I've got a gut feeling it will go to the last weekend of the season and, think both us and Sheff Utd will win this weekend.

and if the truth be known I have a sneaky feeling that is what will happen next weekend both of us will both win meaning we at boro miss out on the playoffs.


the good thing is -- I've only predicted  2 tricky trebles right all season - so my match days predictions are generally miles off.


What we need is Towersy on the job giving us boro and Sheff Utd predictions that might see us in the playoffs if he gets involved

Pruttons predictions for anyone interested!

https://www.skysports.com/football/news/11095/12599975/david-pruttons-sky-bet-championship-predictions
