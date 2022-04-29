headset

Online



Posts: 5 113





Posts: 5 113 RB Leipzig 1-0 Rangers: Stunning late strike « on: Today at 05:29:44 AM »



an 85th-minute goal would have hurt on the night.



that said 1-0 down in the 1st leg of a 2-legged game is the best loss you can ask for.



so quietly those north of the border will be pretty happy with that scoreline and, will still fancy their chances at a packed out and, noisy Ibrox in the return leg.



both them and West Ham lost so not such a good night in Europe for the Uk clubs last night.



however, IMO both west ham and rangers should still fancy their chances of making it a Uk final.



the flip side is the 2 german clubs will feel exactly the same of making an all german final



Mon the Bears





https://www.skysports.com/football/rb-leipzig-vs-rangers/report/463265 stuns Rangers late on.an 85th-minute goal would have hurt on the night.that said 1-0 down in the 1st leg of a 2-legged game is the best loss you can ask for.so quietly those north of the border will be pretty happy with that scoreline and, will still fancy their chances at a packed out and, noisy Ibrox in the return leg.both them and West Ham lost so not such a good night in Europe for the Uk clubs last night.however, IMO both west ham and rangers should still fancy their chances of making it a Uk final.the flip side is the 2 german clubs will feel exactly the same of making an all german finalMon the Bears Logged