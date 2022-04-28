Welcome,
April 28, 2022, 10:22:26 PM
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
ComeOnBoro.com
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
New players
Author
Topic: New players (Read 32 times)
kippers
Posts: 3 208
New players
Piroe from Swansea and Colwill from Cardiff would transform our team.
It's good we are being linked with keepers too.
Ben G
Mountain King
Re: New players
Alex Smithies
Tory Cunt
