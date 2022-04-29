- what a fucking headline!
Jurgen Klopp signs a new Liverpool contract in a huge U-turn after revealing plans to quit in 2024.
that news will send shock waves through the football world and in the premier league.
As Klopp looks to make the redmen an invincible force in English snd European football
with only peps Man City now standing in the way.
Good news for those who like headset watch the premier league on Sky each week and enjoy good football & the battles for top dog between him and Pep. YNWA https://www.thesun.co.uk/sport/18398686/klopp-contract-extension-liverpool/