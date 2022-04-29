headset

JURGEN STOP « on: Yesterday at 03:40:51 PM » - what a fucking headline!



Jurgen Klopp signs a new Liverpool contract in a huge U-turn after revealing plans to quit in 2024.





that news will send shock waves through the football world and in the premier league.



As Klopp looks to make the redmen an invincible force in English snd European football



with only peps Man City now standing in the way.



Good news for those who like headset watch the premier league on Sky each week and enjoy good football & the battles for top dog between him and Pep. YNWA



https://www.thesun.co.uk/sport/18398686/klopp-contract-extension-liverpool/











Westlane_rightwinger

Re: JURGEN STOP « Reply #1 on: Yesterday at 03:44:50 PM » Money talks



A vile creep who thinks people don't notice his pathetic antics



The Murderers of Heysel don't quite understand Karma



"Invincible" you say, they looked bang average against the peoples club not that you hangers on noticed that they should have had 2 penalties Logged