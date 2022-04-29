Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
April 29, 2022, 09:49:16 AM
Author Topic: JURGEN STOP  (Read 123 times)
« on: Yesterday at 03:40:51 PM »
monkey - what a fucking headline!

Jurgen Klopp signs a new Liverpool contract in a huge U-turn after revealing plans to quit in 2024.


that news will send shock waves through the football world and in the premier league.

As Klopp looks to make the redmen an invincible force in English snd European football

with only peps Man City now standing in the way.

Good news for those who like headset watch the premier league on Sky each week and enjoy good football & the battles for top dog between him and Pep. YNWA

https://www.thesun.co.uk/sport/18398686/klopp-contract-extension-liverpool/
« Reply #1 on: Yesterday at 03:44:50 PM »
Money talks

A vile creep who thinks people don't notice his pathetic antics

The Murderers of Heysel don't quite understand Karma

"Invincible" you say, they looked bang average against the peoples club not that you hangers on noticed that they should have had 2 penalties
« Reply #2 on: Today at 06:02:30 AM »
monkey

it's a schoolboy crush that has never really left me despite my ongoing love for Boro who will always remain, my only real love, in football.

boro
england
liverpool
rangers
ac milan

all in that order of interest of who i like to watch when not watching the boro
