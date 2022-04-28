Welcome,
April 28, 2022, 03:07:43 PM
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
ComeOnBoro.com
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
This booing lark!
Author
Topic: This booing lark! (Read 99 times)
Ben G
This booing lark!
«
on:
Today
at 09:30:59 AM »
Not my thing but its been around since we were all told that
Ripley was overrated and Slaven didnt warrant a place.
Tory Cunt
PoliteDwarf
Re: This booing lark!
«
Reply #1 on:
Today
at 11:22:03 AM »
BOOOOOOOO!!!
CoB scum
Westlane_rightwinger
Re: This booing lark!
«
Reply #2 on:
Today
at 11:44:18 AM »
It's where a young Bill Buxton cut his teeth on the chicken run, we've always had booing much of itdeserved especially for that fat wannabe coming on as sub last night !
Bernie
Re: This booing lark!
«
Reply #3 on:
Today
at 12:32:22 PM »
If you pay for a ticket, you are entitled to act in any legal way whilst at the event.
The world is full of snowflakes now.
