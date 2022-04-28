Welcome,
April 28, 2022, 10:42:18 AM
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
ComeOnBoro.com
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
Sir Keir Starmer in fresh row over breaking lockdown rules
Author
Topic: Sir Keir Starmer in fresh row over breaking lockdown rules
headset
Sir Keir Starmer in fresh row over breaking lockdown rules
Kier is back in the news again.
No smoke without fire as the lefty fly me lot OTR would often say
https://www.thesun.co.uk/news/18396239/keir-starmer-lockdown-rules-beer/
