Red Faction « on: April 28, 2022, 08:59:01 AM »



Boro won last night so they have nothing to moan about.





so turn on the red faction... the cheeky Ra Ra cunts!





Westy's lot turned on the away support and called us all scum and druggies,





now getting stuck into the home support.



You want to fuck that supporter's forum off and go solo Red Faction - they will try to silence you them bastards over the road on fly me.



Logged









getting it again off the fly me to the moon lot.

Re: Red Faction « Reply #1 on: April 28, 2022, 12:33:52 PM » It's high time that red faction, the club and everyone else fucked the bore me lot right off. They do not represent the fans and never have.

Re: Red Faction « Reply #2 on: April 28, 2022, 03:17:08 PM »



you are right in a lot of respects.



They spend too much time pussy footing about and doing literally fuck all of real worth. Apart from having daft fuck all meetings that make them look, like busybodies.



Whatever they do good luck to them but the two biggest things they need to concentrate on is



Ticket pricing and the matchday atmosphere at the Riverside. Not the day itself I'm sure they do the best in those areas in welcoming all - I'm talking about the noise levels in the stands (it's like a morgue at times)



you are right in a lot of respects.

They spend too much time pussy footing about and doing literally fuck all of real worth. Apart from having daft fuck all meetings that make them look, like busybodies.

Whatever they do good luck to them but the two biggest things they need to concentrate on is

Ticket pricing and the matchday atmosphere at the Riverside. Not the day itself I'm sure they do the best in those areas in welcoming all - I'm talking about the noise levels in the stands (it's like a morgue at times)

all they've tried to do of any note - is kill the crack away from home and are now questioning the red faction song sheet in the south stand - the dozy old moaning bastards they are turning out to be. Not all I must add just the majority

Posts: 45 833 Re: Red Faction « Reply #3 on: April 28, 2022, 04:01:39 PM » Im sick of that fucking incessant song to be fair.





Logged

Re: Red Faction « Reply #4 on: Yesterday at 06:22:33 AM »



playing devils advocate here - the young lot might not know the old skool songs - in the same way, the old lot don't know the new songs - it works both ways fella. I agree it would be great if both the north and south stands sung a mixture of both.



the rest of the ground only really gets involved when it's a big game.



One other thing given they started out with about 50 of them and have now literally/technically filled a full stand - for me they are the voice of the stadium not a load of old age miserable near enough pensioners that post on fly me to the moon.





they(the red faction) for me and behind or alongside Gibsons' brain have the power to increase the club's revenue stream hence a full south stand, not them old out-of-touch lefty bastards that mouth off on fly me to the moon when it suits them.



for the record the wilder song brings my rush on when sung at the right time and i don't sit in that end



and remember any song is better than no songs - so don't knock them or we will have a stadium that is a library - for a so called young rampant pup - you are starting to sound like them OTR - shame on you





you need to get your songwriting skills out then captain.

playing devils advocate here - the young lot might not know the old skool songs - in the same way, the old lot don't know the new songs - it works both ways fella. I agree it would be great if both the north and south stands sung a mixture of both.

the rest of the ground only really gets involved when it's a big game.

One other thing given they started out with about 50 of them and have now literally/technically filled a full stand - for me they are the voice of the stadium not a load of old age miserable near enough pensioners that post on fly me to the moon.

they(the red faction) for me and behind or alongside Gibsons' brain have the power to increase the club's revenue stream hence a full south stand, not them old out-of-touch lefty bastards that mouth off on fly me to the moon when it suits them.

for the record the wilder song brings my rush on when sung at the right time and i don't sit in that end

and remember any song is better than no songs - so don't knock them or we will have a stadium that is a library - for a so called young rampant pup - you are starting to sound like them OTR - shame on you

Re: Red Faction « Reply #5 on: Today at 07:24:38 AM » Quote from: El Capitan on April 28, 2022, 04:01:39 PM Im sick of that fucking incessant song to be fair.

Crooks has never scored a fucking belter for us and the songs just annoying as fuck





Crooks has never scored a fucking belter for us and the songs just annoying as fuck



That song js a dirge like. I was talking to a dressing room contact and he said Isiaah Jones has now deliberately stopped taking players on in the hope the song dies or he is at least removed from it.



That song js a dirge like. I was talking to a dressing room contact and he said Isiaah Jones has now deliberately stopped taking players on in the hope the song dies or he is at least removed from it.

Tav and Djiksteel deserve a song as well. They need to pull their fingers out.

Posts: 8 545Crabamity Re: Red Faction « Reply #6 on: Today at 06:39:16 PM » Quote from: MF(c) DOOM on Today at 07:24:38 AM Quote from: El Capitan on April 28, 2022, 04:01:39 PM Im sick of that fucking incessant song to be fair.





Crooks has never scored a fucking belter for us and the songs just annoying as fuck



That song js a dirge like. I was talking to a dressing room contact and he said Isiaah Jones has now deliberately stopped taking players on in the hope the song dies or he is at least removed from it.



Tav and Djiksteel deserve a song as well. They need to pull their fingers out.

That song js a dirge like. I was talking to a dressing room contact and he said Isiaah Jones has now deliberately stopped taking players on in the hope the song dies or he is at least removed from it.Tav and Djiksteel deserve a song as well. They need to pull their fingers out.

Dont suppose you were at the hull game in the north east corner? There was some annoying bastard complaining the entire match about that song. A lot of the songs are shite.



Dont suppose you were at the hull game in the north east corner? There was some annoying bastard complaining the entire match about that song. A lot of the songs are shite.

The talking to someone in the dressing room bit was liddle esque too, and I dont know where to start with that statement regarding jones not taking people on because of a song.