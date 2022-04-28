you need to get your songwriting skills out then captain.
playing devils advocate here - the young lot might not know the old skool songs - in the same way, the old lot don't know the new songs - it works both ways fella. I agree it would be great if both the north and south stands sung a mixture of both.
the rest of the ground only really gets involved when it's a big game.
One other thing given they started out with about 50 of them and have now literally/technically filled a full stand - for me they are the voice of the stadium not a load of old age miserable near enough pensioners that post on fly me to the moon.
they(the red faction) for me and behind or alongside Gibsons' brain have the power to increase the club's revenue stream hence a full south stand, not them old out-of-touch lefty bastards that mouth off on fly me to the moon when it suits them.
for the record the wilder song brings my rush on
when sung at the right time and i don't sit in that end
and remember any song is better than no songs - so don't knock them or we will have a stadium that is a library - for a so called young rampant pup - you are starting to sound like them OTR - shame on you