April 28, 2022, 06:58:11 PM
Author Topic: Red Faction  (Read 235 times)
headset
« on: Today at 08:59:01 AM »
getting it again off the fly me to the moon lot.

Boro won last night so they have nothing to moan about.


so turn on the red faction... the cheeky Ra Ra cunts!


Westy's lot turned on the away support and called us all scum and druggies,


now getting stuck into the home support.

You want to fuck that supporter's forum off and go solo Red Faction - they will try to silence you them bastards over the road on fly me.

Stick to what you are doing lads - try to keep that end of the stadium loud & rocking as much as you can. :like:
Bernie
« Reply #1 on: Today at 12:33:52 PM »
It's high time that red faction, the club and everyone else fucked the bore me lot right off. They do not represent the fans and never have.
headset
« Reply #2 on: Today at 03:17:08 PM »
monkey

you are right in a lot of respects.

They spend too much time pussy footing about and doing literally fuck all of real worth. Apart from having daft fuck all meetings that make them look, like busybodies.

Whatever they do good luck to them but the two biggest things they need to concentrate on is

Ticket pricing and the matchday atmosphere at the Riverside. Not the day itself I'm sure they do the best in those areas in welcoming all - I'm talking about the noise levels in the stands (it's like a morgue at times)

all they've tried to do of any note - is kill the crack away from home and are now questioning the red faction song sheet in the south stand - the dozy old moaning bastards they are turning out to be. Not all I must add just the majority monkey
El Capitan
« Reply #3 on: Today at 04:01:39 PM »
Im sick of that fucking incessant song to be fair.


Crooks has never scored a fucking belter for us and the songs just annoying as fuck
