Boro won last night so they have nothing to moan about.





so turn on the red faction... the cheeky Ra Ra cunts!





Westy's lot turned on the away support and called us all scum and druggies,





now getting stuck into the home support.



You want to fuck that supporter's forum off and go solo Red Faction - they will try to silence you them bastards over the road on fly me.



Stick to what you are doing lads - try to keep that end of the stadium loud & rocking as much as you can.









