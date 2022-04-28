some good news for the UK taxpayer - the disappointing bit is what the media aint telling us according to Rod Liddle's article in today's Sun.
the figures he lists are at an early stage but have to be viewed as a positive.
why some media outlets don't shout its early success as a positive is anyone's guess
the other positive is the fact less are making the dangerous trip so not endangering their own life.
The under-pressure - Priti Patel will be pleasedhttps://www.thesun.co.uk/news/18394741/rwanda-scheme-is-working-rod-liddle/