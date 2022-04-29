Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
April 29, 2022
Topic: The Governments Rwanda scheme is working
headset
Posts: 5 119


« on: Yesterday at 08:05:07 AM »
some good news for the UK taxpayer - the disappointing bit is what the media aint telling us according to Rod Liddle's article in today's Sun.

 the figures he lists are at an early stage but have to be viewed as a positive.


why some media outlets don't shout its early success as a positive is anyone's guess

the other positive is the fact less are making the dangerous trip so not endangering their own life.

The under-pressure - Priti Patel will be pleased

https://www.thesun.co.uk/news/18394741/rwanda-scheme-is-working-rod-liddle/
Rutters
Posts: 673


« Reply #1 on: Yesterday at 09:59:04 AM »
What the inter-sectional media choose to tell you or not is a FAR FAR bigger worry than the dinghies themselves.
Squarewheelbike
Posts: 7 432


« Reply #2 on: Yesterday at 06:28:38 PM »
Quote from: headset on Yesterday at 08:05:07 AM
according to Rod Liddle's article in today's Sun

And that's all you need to know!
Bill Buxton
Posts: 5 518


« Reply #3 on: Yesterday at 06:36:11 PM »
The Rwanda policy,if implemented will be a massive vote winner for the Tories.
headset
Posts: 5 119


« Reply #4 on: Today at 05:45:20 AM »
Quote from: Squarewheelbike on Yesterday at 06:28:38 PM
Quote from: headset on Yesterday at 08:05:07 AM
according to Rod Liddle's article in today's Sun

And that's all you need to know!

are you telling me what he is saying is not true and, they are still risking life and limb by coming over in dinghies!

dear god will they ever learn the dangers I ask.


that said in today's article below it still states 5k have made the illegal trip into the UK since the start of the year.....which is still 5000 too many risking their lives whichever way you look at it - don't you think Square.


https://www.thesun.co.uk/news/18406625/migrants-crossing-channel-zero-rwanda-scheme/
Rutters
Posts: 673


« Reply #5 on: Today at 11:35:08 AM »
Quote from: headset on Today at 05:45:20 AM
Quote from: Squarewheelbike on Yesterday at 06:28:38 PM
Quote from: headset on Yesterday at 08:05:07 AM
according to Rod Liddle's article in today's Sun

And that's all you need to know!

are you telling me what he is saying is not true and, they are still risking life and limb by coming over in dinghies!

dear god will they ever learn the dangers I ask.


that said in today's article below it still states 5k have made the illegal trip into the UK since the start of the year.....which is still 5000 too many risking their lives whichever way you look at it - don't you think Square.


https://www.thesun.co.uk/news/18406625/migrants-crossing-channel-zero-rwanda-scheme/



He's ran out of message so he's blaming the messenger.
