headset

Online



Posts: 5 113





Posts: 5 113 Re: The Governments Rwanda scheme is working « Reply #4 on: Today at 05:45:20 AM » Quote from: Squarewheelbike on Yesterday at 06:28:38 PM Quote from: headset on Yesterday at 08:05:07 AM according to Rod Liddle's article in today's Sun



And that's all you need to know!

And that's all you need to know!

are you telling me what he is saying is not true and, they are still risking life and limb by coming over in dinghies!



dear god will they ever learn the dangers I ask.





that said in today's article below it still states 5k have made the illegal trip into the UK since the start of the year.....which is still 5000 too many risking their lives whichever way you look at it - don't you think Square.





https://www.thesun.co.uk/news/18406625/migrants-crossing-channel-zero-rwanda-scheme/



are you telling me what he is saying is not true and, they are still risking life and limb by coming over in dinghies!dear god will they ever learn the dangers I ask.that said in today's article below it still states 5k have made the illegal trip into the UK since the start of the year.....which is still 5000 too many risking their lives whichever way you look at it - don't you think Square. Logged