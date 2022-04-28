Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
April 28, 2022
Topic: The Governments Rwanda scheme is working
headset
« on: Today at 08:05:07 AM »
some good news for the UK taxpayer - the disappointing bit is what the media aint telling us according to Rod Liddle's article in today's Sun.

 the figures he lists are at an early stage but have to be viewed as a positive.


why some media outlets don't shout its early success as a positive is anyone's guess

the other positive is the fact less are making the dangerous trip so not endangering their own life.

The under-pressure - Priti Patel will be pleased

https://www.thesun.co.uk/news/18394741/rwanda-scheme-is-working-rod-liddle/
Logged
Rutters
« Reply #1 on: Today at 09:59:04 AM »
What the inter-sectional media choose to tell you or not is a FAR FAR bigger worry than the dinghies themselves.
Logged
Squarewheelbike
« Reply #2 on: Today at 06:28:38 PM »
Quote from: headset on Today at 08:05:07 AM
according to Rod Liddle's article in today's Sun

And that's all you need to know!
Logged
Bill Buxton
« Reply #3 on: Today at 06:36:11 PM »
The Rwanda policy,if implemented will be a massive vote winner for the Tories.
Logged
