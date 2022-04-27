Welcome,
April 27, 2022
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
ComeOnBoro.com
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
Tav shoots and scores!
Topic: Tav shoots and scores!
Ben G
Tav shoots and scores!
Who knew that shooting at goal works ?
Tory Cunt
Re: Tav shoots and scores!
Poor game. Desperate for Fry back . At least Balagone is enjoying jogging round the pitch
Flyers Nap
Re: Tav shoots and scores!
Tab is still fookin useless
