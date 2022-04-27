Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
April 27, 2022, 10:01:22 PM
Home Help Search Login Register

News: SIGN UP FOR AN ACCOUNT HERE...

Pages: [1]   Go Down
« previous next »
Print
Author Topic: Tav shoots and scores!  (Read 45 times)
0 Members and 3 Guests are viewing this topic.
Ben G
Mountain King
*****
Online Online

Posts: 5 078



View Profile WWW
« on: Today at 08:15:49 PM »
Who knew that shooting at goal works ?
Logged
Tory Cunt
kippers
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 3 207


View Profile
« Reply #1 on: Today at 08:31:01 PM »
Poor game. Desperate for Fry back . At least Balagone is enjoying jogging round the pitch
Logged
Flyers Nap
*****
Online Online

Posts: 6 231



View Profile
« Reply #2 on: Today at 09:18:02 PM »
Tab is still fookin useless
Logged
Pages: [1]   Go Up
Print
« previous next »
Jump to:  



Login with username, password and session length

Powered by MySQL Powered by PHP Powered by SMF 1.1.11 | SMF © 2006-2009, Simple Machines LLC Valid XHTML 1.0! Valid CSS!
 