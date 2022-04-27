Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
April 27, 2022, 10:01:09 PM
Home Help Search Login Register

News: SIGN UP FOR AN ACCOUNT HERE...

Pages: [1]   Go Down
« previous next »
Print
Author Topic: Is it ok to watch porn at work if you think youre being descrete  (Read 133 times)
Billy Balfour and 1 Guest are viewing this topic.
Pigeon droppings
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 484


View Profile
« on: Today at 01:26:16 PM »
How about if you're a Tory MP in the House Of Commons?

Those over the road will be dining out on this story!

Maybe he got a stalker watching Angela Rayner crossing and uncrossing her legs, and felt the need to act......

Or maybe he was just bored shitless listening to Kier Starmer droning on!

Good on yer son......anytime any place anywhere.....it's pounanee!
« Last Edit: Today at 01:28:41 PM by Pigeon droppings » Logged
Ben G
Mountain King
*****
Online Online

Posts: 5 078



View Profile WWW
« Reply #1 on: Today at 01:40:24 PM »
Bet his mates sent him one of those porn sound gifs.

I got my dad with that the other day.
Logged
Tory Cunt
Squarewheelbike
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 7 430


View Profile
« Reply #2 on: Today at 01:59:38 PM »
Back in the 00's I was working for Clear Channel, they had all sorts blocks on which you had to jump through all sorts of hoops to get round as they ended up blocking the oddest of quite innocent things. Main problem was they blocked any site with "sex" in the name of search results. Bit of a ball-ache when your based in E.Sussex!
Logged
Pigeon droppings
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 484


View Profile
« Reply #3 on: Today at 02:02:52 PM »
Younshudda moved to W.Sussex then!  :alf:
Logged
kippers
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 3 207


View Profile
« Reply #4 on: Today at 06:41:41 PM »
Stop the coonts taking phones in.

These clots are getting totally ridiculous now.
Unless it's just another made up story by the Mail
Logged
Pages: [1]   Go Up
Print
« previous next »
Jump to:  



Login with username, password and session length

Powered by MySQL Powered by PHP Powered by SMF 1.1.11 | SMF © 2006-2009, Simple Machines LLC Valid XHTML 1.0! Valid CSS!
 