April 27, 2022, 05:27:34 PM
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
Is it ok to watch porn at work if you think youre being descrete
Author
Is it ok to watch porn at work if you think youre being descrete
Pigeon droppings
Is it ok to watch porn at work if you think youre being descrete
Today
at 01:26:16 PM »
How about if you're a Tory MP in the House Of Commons?
Those over the road will be dining out on this story!
Maybe he got a stalker watching Angela Rayner crossing and uncrossing her legs, and felt the need to act......
Or maybe he was just bored shitless listening to Kier Starmer droning on!
Good on yer son......anytime any place anywhere.....it's pounanee!
Today
at 01:28:41 PM by Pigeon droppings
Ben G
Mountain King
Re: Is it ok to watch porn at work if you think youre being descrete
Today
at 01:40:24 PM »
Bet his mates sent him one of those porn sound gifs.
I got my dad with that the other day.
Tory Cunt
Squarewheelbike
Re: Is it ok to watch porn at work if you think youre being descrete
Today
at 01:59:38 PM »
Back in the 00's I was working for Clear Channel, they had all sorts blocks on which you had to jump through all sorts of hoops to get round as they ended up blocking the oddest of quite innocent things. Main problem was they blocked any site with "sex" in the name of search results. Bit of a ball-ache when your based in E.Sussex!
Pigeon droppings
Re: Is it ok to watch porn at work if you think youre being descrete
Today
at 02:02:52 PM »
Younshudda moved to W.Sussex then!
