April 27, 2022, 12:05:49 PM
Man City v Real Madrid
headset
Posts: 5 097


« on: Today at 06:07:12 AM »
a belter of a watch and then you factor in Karim Benzema panenka that takes some balls in the champions league semi-final. I'm not one for the show boat crew(you let too many down if they go wrong) but when they come off they are special.

still all to play for between the two sides - that said Man City won't be happy conceding 3 at home. That said I think they will score in Madrid so it is still a very interesting tie and you would be a fool to rule ever Real Madrid.

A cracking game to watch.

https://www.thesun.co.uk/sport/18384881/karim-benzema-panenka-penalty-real-madrid-manchester-city/
Ben G
Mountain King
Posts: 5 076



« Reply #1 on: Today at 08:27:00 AM »
Turned that £5 free bet from 365 into £12 hard cash!

The Lurpak is on me !
Tory Cunt
