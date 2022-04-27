headset

still all to play for between the two sides - that said Man City won't be happy conceding 3 at home. That said I think they will score in Madrid so it is still a very interesting tie and you would be a fool to rule ever Real Madrid.



A cracking game to watch.



a belter of a watch and then you factor in Karim Benzema panenka that takes some balls in the champions league semi-final. I'm not one for the show boat crew(you let too many down if they go wrong) but when they come off they are special.