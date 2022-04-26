Welcome,
Tim Westwood
Author
Topic: Tim Westwood (Read 76 times)
Bernie
Posts: 7 617
Tim Westwood
«
on:
Today
at 03:21:56 PM »
What is it with BBC Radio 1 DJ's?????
https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-10755003/DJ-Tim-Westwood-accused-sexual-misconduct-multiple-women.html
Ben G
Mountain King
Posts: 5 075
Re: Tim Westwood
«
Reply #1 on:
Today
at 04:54:35 PM »
That fake gangsta accent innit.
Tory Cunt
Ben G
Mountain King
Posts: 5 075
Re: Tim Westwood
«
Reply #2 on:
Today
at 07:32:22 PM »
Just watched the doc on iPlayer and it turns out that all white males are at fault !
Seriously, some of the comments are as prejudicial as can be.
Also Westwood comes across as a disgusting predator.
Rutters
Posts: 667
Re: Tim Westwood
«
Reply #3 on:
Today
at 07:46:08 PM »
It's the BBC, what did you expect?
