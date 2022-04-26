Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
Topic: Tim Westwood
Bernie
« on: Today at 03:21:56 PM »
What is it with BBC Radio 1 DJ's?????

https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-10755003/DJ-Tim-Westwood-accused-sexual-misconduct-multiple-women.html
Ben G
« Reply #1 on: Today at 04:54:35 PM »
That fake gangsta accent innit.
« Reply #2 on: Today at 07:32:22 PM »
Just watched the doc on iPlayer and it turns out that all white males are at fault !

Seriously, some of the comments are as prejudicial as can be.

Also Westwood comes across as a disgusting predator. 
Rutters
« Reply #3 on: Today at 07:46:08 PM »
It's the BBC, what did you expect?
