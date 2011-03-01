Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
Football and boxing fans are disgusted by footage showing staff at Wembley
it is fucking disgusting as well and I wouldn't be surprised if they did flog them off as pints.


if it was throwaway beer the attendant would just scoop it up in the pint glasses - you can tell by the way they are doing it - it's topping pints up to sell.


the doo gooders go on about hooligans and, then you've got dirty bastards like that working behind the scenes probably to order. Wembley and the FA want fucking for that

the pricing is shocking with it - is it any wonder people get pissed up and powdered up before going to these events monkey



and its a lot cheaper



https://www.dailymail.co.uk/sport/sportsnews/article-10750899/Fans-disgusted-footage-showing-staff-Wembley-scooping-spilt-beer-drip-tray.html#comments
As if youve never been minesweeping at 01:50 hours!
monkey

you know what ben you've technically pissed on my chips with that comment.

you are indeed correct fella :like:
Something I noticed when I was working West End again after a break, was bar staff pouring drip trays into out of site (ish) glasses behind the bar, then topping them up and selling them on. Completely and utterly illegal of course, but a lot of it caused by management giving staff grief over wastage, that's probably not their fault.
Tbh it probably tastes the same as the original shite. Ever been to Twickenham? Was it 6 or 8 quid for bilge-water?
